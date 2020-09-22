Quavo Sends Threats To DJ Akademiks For Trashing Migos & Saweetie, Akademiks Respond

Quavo is defending Saweetie and the Migos against DJ Akademiks’ recent criticism.

DJ Akademiks and his fellow co-hosts of Complex’s Everyday Struggle had a conversation this week about the Migos‘ relative absence from the music scene this year. When a fan on Twitter suggested that the rappers “lost a lot of heat during 2020,” the hosts were quick to agree and said that the group’s career is “on the clock.” The discussion was steered towards the opinion that the Migos fell off this year, something Akademiks believes was a result of their rags to riches upgrade.

“They were a street rap group,” DJ Akademiks said about the Migos. “All of a sudden they’re only in the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills. They look like they’ve lost the street presence, the street essence… Hip-hop, you’re talking about a lifestyle so when the lifestyle no longer matches what you’re putting out in terms of content, it feels like the culture stopped looking at those men as the representatives.”

The scrutiny comes amid the Migos latest single “Need It” with NBA YoungBoy, which one of the hosts said wasn’t ‘needed’ at all. While they made it clear that they respect that the rappers have personal lives, citing Quavo and Saweetie’s media presence as an example of how the rappers make headlines these days with their love lives, the hosts believe that the Migos music does not coincide with the life they are actually living now.

Quavo caught wind of DJ Akademiks’ comments not too long afterward, and he had something to say about it. Taking to Twitter to send a message to the hip-hop commentator, the Migos rapper extended an invitation to Akademis to hear some unreleased music and also cautioned him against speaking on Saweetie.

“@Akademiks Pull Up And Chop IT up Like a man I promise I ain gon hit you!!” wrote Quavo. “Jus wanna play us these new MIGOS records since u think sh*t sweet! And stop bashin my girl she’s a female but if I tell her to go in yo sh*t SHE WOULD so wtach the trash word internet girl.” DJ Akademiks seemed to agree typing back, “Let’s set it up!”

Many fans also agree that this has not been the best year for the Migos. Once the hottest artists in the hip-hop industry, according to DJ Akademiks, the Migos had a two year run of optimum fame, dishing out a string of hit singles and even venturing out on solo efforts. The group’s next studio album Culture III is expected to be delivered this year. Do you think the Migos fell off?