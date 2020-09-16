Cardi B Amends Divorce Docs, Now Wants Joint Custody Of Kulture & No Spousal Support

Cardi B wants to change her divorce documents. New reports are that Cardi B wants joint custody of Kulture.

When news broke that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset, there were mixed reactions, but many raised their eyebrow at the sole custody clause. It was first reported that Cardi filed for divorce, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and could not be salvaged. The “WAP” rapper also requested legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple’s 2-year-old child Kulture Kiari Cephus. According to TMZ, Cardi B now wants to amend her divorce documents to reflect joint custody of their daughter.

The publication reported that the rapper was not aware that her attorneys filed documents that overstated the magnitude of the separation and made her sound so contentious. The rapper reportedly contacted her attorneys with changes for the divorce document, which includes Offset having equal custody of their daughter Kulture. The early reports also said Cardi wanted Offset to pay child support, but in her amendment, she does not wish to claim any financial support from her soon to be ex-husband.

That’s right, Cardi B is not requesting child support. The “Money” rapper wishes to “be friendly,” TMZ says. She just wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with Offset, which should always be prioritized to mitigate the effects of the divorce on the young child. Cardi has shared her desired amendments with her lawyer, who will file it with the court.

Cardi B and Offset were secretly married in Georgia on September 15, 2020. The rapper filed for divorce this week, approximately three years later. They share a 2-year old daughter and a Buckhead mansion in Atlanta, where they previously resided as a family. It sounds like Cardi seemingly doesn’t want a big change with their family dynamic and likely wants to preserve Offset’s relationship with their daughter.