Megan Thee Stallion Speak Out After Ex-Boyfriend Accused Her Of Abuse

Megan Thee Stallion is hitting back at claims from one of her ex-boyfriends that she abused him.

Megan Thee Stallion’s love life has always been a point of interest for the masses, with rumors following her of links to Trey Songz, Tristan Thompson, G-Eazy, and others. The only relationship which Megan has publicly acknowledged was with Moneybagg Yo, and the pair split up last year, with the “Said Sum” rapper having been dating Ari Fletcher for at least nine months. The latest rumor involving Megan’s name claims that the Houston hottie assaulted her ex, Karim York after the latter wrote a message about a former girlfriend who had abused him while on drugs.

In the letter, Karim York described the anonymous woman as having aimed a gun at him and strangled him, but that he is currently the one who is being painted as an abuser. The document contained no names, but that didn’t stop publications from pinning the accusations on the “WAP” rapper.

With her own name now being linked to abuse, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to clear her name. “Stop lying on me,” she said during the IG Live session. “That n**** not talkin’ ’bout me. Stop puttin’ n****s on me. Stop making stories up. F*** y’all, ’cause I’mma hit you with the facts every time you tell a lie.” To prove her point, Meg recorded a phone call with Karim in which he confirmed that his message was not about her and that he and the rapper are still friends.

Recently, Megan has been on the abused end of relationships, with it alleged that she was romantically involved with Tory Lanez at the time that he shot her in the foot.