Offset & Cardi B Threw Quarantine Bash For Kulture’s Second Birthday

Offset and Cardi B wasn’t going to let quarantine stopped them from celebrating Kulture’s second birthday.

There is a birthday going on in the Cephus household as Cardi B and Offset’s offspring turns two. Kulture made her way into the world on July 10th, 2018, turning the married couple into a family of three. Cardi B first announced her pregnancy during her appearance on Saturday Night Live in April 2018. Sources say the hip hop power couple hosted a small birthday bash for Kulture comprising of only close family.

The female emcee was performing her song “Be Careful” when the lights illuminated her in a tight white dress that showed off a very visible baby bump. When the little one arrived, she was given the first name Kulture and the second name Kiari which is Offset’s real name. Kulture often makes an appearance on her mom’s social media, so you can be sure that Cardi B showered her firstborn with attention and expensive gifts on her special day. The “I Like It” rapper posted videos of Little Miss K wearing a bright pink tutu.

“She don’t know how f***ed up in emotions and tears I am today. My baby deadass turning 2 today,” the proud mama wrote. Offset was equally happy to celebrate his baby girl, the youngest of his four children. “My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God,” the Migos rapper captioned a picture of the toddler. “Thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest.”

Cardi has been protective of her daughter since the beginning (remember when all Kulture’s pictures had an emoji over her face?) and even engaged in a full-on Twitter war with a woman who dared to say that Kulture was not cute.

Now that their firstborn has reached age two, fans will be hoping that Cardi and Offset make her into a big sister soon.