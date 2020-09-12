Jaden Smith Iced Sofia Richie Dating Rumors Following Beach Date

Jaden Smith has shed some light on whether or not he is dating Sofia Richie.

Though he may have stirred up dating rumors with his Labour Day beach antics, actor and musician Jaden Smith set the record straight on Ryan Seacrest’s show. Spotted frolicking with longtime friend and former flame Sophia Richie this past weekend, Smith left many wondering if they were back together. When Ryan Seacrest brought it up on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Jaden was actually baffled by the fuss, moving quickly to clear the air. “We’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun,” Jaden quipped, putting the rumors to rest.

Fans were sure something was amiss after the flirty photos of Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie surfaced. The alleged eye witness told outlets that they spent the entire day together and were seen embracing, giggling, and holding hands.

Jaden confirmed that all this was just good clean fun between friends. Their purely platonic relationship possibly appears so cozy since they’ve been friends since they were 14 after their short-lived romance fell apart in 2013. Both have gone on to date other high-profile celebrities, and the internet is likely this obsessed with what’s going on due to Richie’s recent break-up with KUWTK cast member Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie spotted out on the beach cozying up to Jaden Smith after her breakup with Scott Disick pic.twitter.com/b3pqgEYKpT — KB Pop Culture (@KBPopCulture) September 7, 2020

Since Jaden’s statement on the matter denies what many initially speculated, we’ll have to keep guessing whether they’ve given their romance another shot or not. In the meantime, Jaden says he’s focused on his music career, most notably his third studio album called CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3. The project dropped on August 28th, and showcases a more candid, colorful side of Jaden, with guest appearances from the likes of Justin Bieber and Raury. The project continues Jaden’s campaign of musical upliftment, and the 22-year-old shared that he hoped the record will remind fans to live their truth. “I just want to be there for people and just try to make people’s lives better with music and with art and clothes and music videos in any way that I can,” said Jaden.