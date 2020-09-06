Chris Brown Shares Adorable Clip Of His Baby Boy Aeko Saying ‘Dada’ For First Time

Chris Brown says his baby boy Aeko Brown finally says “dada” and he said it before

Chris Brown blessed his followers with a cuteness overload featuring his 9-month-old son, Aeko Catori Brown. The infant and his mom have been quarantined all the way in Germany, but there have been plenty of updates, pics, and videos that Brown often shares with fans. So far, we’ve seen the tot dancing to “Go Crazy” and decked out in various designer gear, but the most special moment was yesterday’s post, which Breezy captioned, “Called me da da for the first time… then heard him say mama. Tryna get em say roro next… #angelkissesforthemrs.”

The “Crawl” crooner’s youngest is growing up fast before the watchful eyes of his 71 million followers. Aeko looked adorable in his Burberry print mini polo with a matching beanie while out and about with his mom. Though the video doesn’t capture him saying the words, Brown, who hasn’t seen Aeko in person in months, was no doubt still feeling like a proud papa. Their family relies heavily on FaceTime for co-parenting, and even on Father’s Day, Chris still had the chance to communicate and connect with his newborn.

Aeko’s mother, Ammika Harris, also shared the video of the outing with the caption, “my handsome little man.” As fans stay guessing on her and Breezy’s relationship status with their constant flirting on Instagram, it’s clear they’re both focused on what’s best for Aeko right now.