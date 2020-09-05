Tory Lanez Calls Cap On Forbes Report His Music Stream Plummet 40% Since Thee Stallion Speak

Tory Lanez says his music stream did not drop by a whopping 40% after Megan Thee Stallion speak out about shooting.

After a near three month silence, Tory Lanez has entered the chat following Forbes’ report that his sales and streams have plunged. The Canadian singer has been laying low since the July incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, in which he was recently named as her attacker. Neither Lanez nor his management team has come forward with a statement in that time, even as industry players move to pick sides and overtly ostracize the Canadian crooner. But after the magazine asserted that “Tory Lanez’s music continues to shrink in her shadow,” claiming his streams dropped 40%, Tory cleared the air in a DM shared by Hot New Hip Hop.

So far, a growing number of artists, including Jojo, Kehlani, and Wifisfuneral, have scrubbed their respective projects of Tory Lanez features. As the repercussions continue to ripple, the ever-watchful Forbes announced their estimation of his current standing based on chart data. “Tory’s audio streams were consistently in the 20 million to 30 million range since mid-June, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. However, during the week of August 21, following Megan’s revealing August 20 Livestream, Tory’s streams plummeted by nearly 9 million—a 40% drop from the previous week’s 22 million streams,” Forbes wrote.

Within days, Lanez himself issued his first statement since Meg’s viral Instagram Live accusation via HNHH’s Twitter page. “Lmao, that’s such a lie,” said Tory. “40% where?!! I have 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify currently.” Despite Lanez’s upbeat perspective, however, it’s no secret that he’s been snubbed in several circles, and the extent of the damage to his career and image has yet to be fully appraised.

One artist who won’t be shunning Lanez anytime soon is convicted felon and troll Tekashi 6ix9ine. When quizzed on whether he’d be keeping Tory Lanez on his album, 6ix9ine said, “I want to, at the end of the day Tory’s my brother. I understand what he goes through but imagine turning my back on Tory now when everybody’s turning their back, that’s not fair to him. At the end of the day we haven’t heard from Tory what happened to him. The media could f*****g turn anything, we gotta hear from him, his side.”

Tekashi continued, “So when Tory speaks and says, ‘nah it didn’t’ happen that way’ or ‘yes I did do it, I’m sorry,’ we need to give him a chance just like we give everybody a chance. Me, I don’t get a chance, they don’t give me a chance. I took my chance.”