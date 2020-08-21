Jojo Scrubs Tory Lanez From Deluxe Album After Meg Thee Stallion Outed Him As Her Shooter

Megan Thee Stallion getting support from Jojo after outing Tory Lanez as her shooter.

Since Megan Thee Stallion officially outed Tory Lanez as her shooter, mixed reactions have surfaced from all over. Pop crooner Jojo is in no way conflicted however, confirming that the Canadian rapper was removed from the upcoming deluxe version of her album. The steamy single and video, which also features 30 Roc was released earlier this year, but won’t be on the line up when ”Good To Know” drops next Friday. She joins Kehlani, who’s also scrubbed a Lanez verse from her album in a gesture done “out of love and respect for Meg.”

Jojo shared the news while responding to a fan, who tweeted “Hey @iamjojo can we take Tory off your album in support of this beautiful, smart, talented black woman, @theestallion? I love you.” Pretty soon, other fans joined the discussion, and when another wrote, “I heard he’s not gonna be on the deluxe version of the album,” JoJo quickly shot back , “Def took him TF off.” The “How To Touch A Girl” crooner later tweeted “what’s right is right. period.”

Def took him TF off https://t.co/g71jTOytXB — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 21, 2020

Thee Stallion’s latest IG live went viral with new details of the July incident, including her motive for keeping her attacker a secret. Seeing stories from two major outlets claiming her injuries were fabricated, the “Savage” star stepped up to set the record straight. “Yes, Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she claimed. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Megan Thee Stallion also finally gave her rationale for leaving most of the details a mystery while speculations swirled.“The police come, I’m scared — the police been killing Black people for no reason. They were really aggressive — you think I’m about to tell the police that we n****s got a gun in the car?” Megan said. “If you wanna tell the truth, I saved this n***a, I did it to spare him. But y’all ain’t sparing me,” she continued to her followers and fans.

Pulling off such a selfless move even with bullets in both her feet, it’s no wonder her genuine friends and supporters have poured out empathy for the Hottie-in-Chief. Jojo’s motive goes even deeper as the singer is a supporter of the nonprofit organization She’s the First, whose mission is to create “a world where every girl is educated, respected and chooses her own future.” It’s both fitting and ironic, amid all this chaos, Megan just became the first woman to top the Billboard Rap Songwriters chart.