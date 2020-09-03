Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Nude Video Of Blac Chyna Twerking On His Lambo

Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to get Blac Chyna for his next music video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s album Tattle Tales drops tomorrow, yet the rapper decided yesterday was the perfect time to provide fans with a sweet treat from the project. The album follows 6ix9ine’s 2018 release titled Dummy Boy, which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 with 66,000 album-equivalent units. While the controversial rapper had a decent number of haters during the release of his debut studio album, it may be safe to say that they do not stack up close to the ones he has now acquired through his colorful journey over the last 2 years.

This would definitely cast a dark cloud over the hopes and aspirations of many but clearly not Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rapper found another crazy and creative way to inject more optimism and color in his life when he shared a short clip of a sweet scene from his upcoming music video. The scene isn’t simply being dubbed as sweet because of the many adventure park rides in the background, the rapper’s multicolored outfit, or his Lamborghini that is covered in different splashes of paint.

The sugar overload is brought about by one of hip hops hottest females Blac Chyna, as she strips down to nothing but her tattoos and candy. The sprinkle like stuff is placed at selected parts of her body to ensure the video can get through Youtube’s doors, after all, 6ix9ine depends heavily on the video streaming platform for much of his numbers.

We are still unsure if Blac Chyna gets a verse on the track that the video is associated with, but if that is the case, it could mean a major bump in the model’s musical career, which kicked off with the Trippie Redd assisted “Cash Only” released in July. Commercially, a song between Blac Chyna and the “Trollz” rapper will definitely turn heads, especially when one considers their huge following on social media platforms. Tekashi 6ix6ine currently boasts 24.3m followers. Meanwhile, the model clocks in at a nice 16.2m followers on Instagram.

6ix9ine has not released the official tracklist for the album, nor has there been much talk about the preorder sales. However, one thing is certain the week following September 4, 2020, could be the make or break for 6ix9ine.