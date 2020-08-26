Tekashi 6ix9ine Announces “Tattle Tales” Album Dropping September 4

Tekashi 6ix9ine announces his next album will be titled, Tattle Tales.

Months after his release from prison and weeks after coming off house arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine readies his sophomore album, due in just over a week from today. The rainbow-haired rapper made the announcement on IG on Wednesday, telling his fans that the project will be out next Friday, September 4th and is titled, Tattle Tales. The album title was inspired by 69’s new obsession with Shark Tales character, Bruce. The Brooklyn rapper has been wearing chains and other merch inspired by the animated character ever since his release.

“September 4th, the album’s coming. Let’s pay respect to all the fallen soldiers,” Tekashi wrote on IG in all caps for emphasis.

The album is the follow up to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s debut project Dummy Boy, released on November 27, 2018. That project peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and broke the top ten in several territories, including Canada, Denmark, and Finland, where it climbed to the top. So far this year, Tekashi dropped four new singles, “Gooba,” “Trollz,” featuring Nicki Minaj, “Yaya,” and his recently released, “Punanu.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine scored his first No. 1 single with “Trollz” after selling 116,000 units in the first week. Since then, the track slipped rapidly down the chart but still left a lasting impression on the music scene this year. The music video for the song received 32.5 million views in 24 hours on YouTube, which is just 6.4 million shy of what his previous single “Gooba” racked up.