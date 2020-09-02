Tekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why He Will Never Stop Using N-Word

Tekashi 6ix9ine is defending his constant use of the N-word.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has made one of the biggest comebacks no one ever saw coming in this life after he ratted out his fellow Nine Trey Bloods gang members. Following his criminally short stint behind bars and house arrest, he is once again shaking things up in New York and other places all over America, especially with the arrival of his album two days from now. The release of his album seemingly brought another drop, this one being a detailed interview with the New York Times.

6ix9ine touches on a lot of topics in the interview, and as the writer puts it, admits to all the bad he has done in the past. The truth is that the 24-year-old Queens man has never really held anything back, and his time in court definitely proved that; after all, why would he change his style now that he is an even bigger star than when he was arrested. His knack for spilling the beans is not the only thing the rapper is sticking with. Joe Coscarelli, the author of the NY Times interview, decided to query 6ix9ine’s stance on the “protests against racial discrimination and police brutality” currently taking place all over America.

The “Trollz” rapper said, “I feel like I got no say. It’s like, ‘Shut up, just make us laugh.’ I’m not an activist. People do that for the cameras.” A follow-up question asked if he would ever stop using the “N-word” since he is not black.

“No.” Came the decisive answer from 6ix9ine before explaining his reasons for being able to freely use the word. “Nobody’s going to make me stop saying [expletive]. I grew up in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All my friends are Black. Who’s going to stop me? If I felt it was wrong, I would stop, but it’s not wrong, my [expletive].”

The use of the N-word by non-black rappers has been well contested over the years, with many of them being ridiculed for not facing the same plights of blacks, therefore, not being qualified to share similar stories. What is your stance on non-black rappers using the N-word?