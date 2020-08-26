Yo Gotti and Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Yaya Coupled Up In Mexico On Vacation

Yo Gotti successfully bagged Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Yaya and took her on vacation in Mexico.

The Memphis rapper has proven that shooting your shot can pay off, as he now seems to be involved in a new relationship. For the past few weeks, Yo has been flirting on IG with Yaya, who has previously dated Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis. A few side-eye emojis on Instagram later, and Yaya and Yo Gotti appear to be living their best lives together in Mexico! The new couple posted clips of Mariachi music and pics of themselves cozied up on the ‘gram as they vacationed at a secret resort. Social distancing was definitely not a concern based on the intimacy in their posts.

TSR was the first to report that Yo Gotti and Yaya (who should not be confused with Mayweather’s daughter Yaya) were vacationing as an item, but social media didn’t seem that keen on the new coupling. Comments included IG users questioning why everybody appears to be dating the same handful of people, and others expressing disappointment that the “Recession Proof” rapper didn’t seem to have sealed things with Angela Simmons, whom he has been crushing on for years. The Growing Up Hip Hop star was mentioned on Yo Gotti’s 2016 track “Down In The DM,” and he recently commented on one of her IG posts calling her perfect.

Angela Simmons never really seemed to have the time of day for the 38-year-old, so let’s hope that he has found real love with Yaya, who has also had a rough relationship history, considering she accused her ex, Gervonta Davis, of trying to kill her.