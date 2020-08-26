Baller Raheem Sterling Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Partying With Usain Bolt

Footballer Raheem Sterling was tested negative for COVID-19 after heavy partying with Usain Bolt last weekend.

Manchester City F.C. forward Raheem Sterling will be subjected to a COVID-19 test before being allowed to join the rest of the England team to play in an upcoming league. Amid coming in contact with famous Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt who was tested positive for coronavirus, English Premier League football star Raheem Sterling will have to get tested for COVID-19 before being permitted to join the England squad for the Nations League in September. The athlete who is also Jamaican was among those who attended Bolt’s birthday party this weekend on the island. While the star-studded soiree seemed to be loads of fun, the cost – not so much.

Usain Bolt announced on Monday that he was awaiting the results of his coronavirus test and encouraged anyone who had been in contact with him to self-quarantine. Jamaica’s Health Minister has since confirmed that the Olympic champion does in fact carry the virus and will be required to continue self-isolation. In essence, Raheem Sterling and other sports stars who were present at the event would have been exposed and could have possibly contracted the virus as well.

Sterling is reportedly required to get tested for the coronavirus before he can join England’s bio-secure bubble which serves the purpose of isolating players from the ongoing pandemic. The team’s manager Gareth Southgate is slated to announce his starting eleven and the rest of his team for the Nations League games against Denmark and Iceland soon, and he would hope the list would include Sterling. However, everything is up in the air pending the arrival of the player’s test results. Sources are saying his test results came back negative, but Raheem Sterling has yet to confirm those reporting.

Along with the Manchester City player, fans are also eagerly awaiting the outcome as an England team without Raheem Sterling is really just a disappointment waiting to happen. Meanwhile, the English footballer continues to promote his new collaboration with Clark’s Originals on social media while on stand by.