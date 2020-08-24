Usain Bolt Reacts To Reports He Was Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Birthday Party

Usain Bolt has confirmed that he was tested for COVID-19 and is now awaiting the test results.

The Jamaican sprint legend posted a video on social media on Monday, where he addressed reports that he was tested positive for COVID-19. While he did not confirm if the reports are accurate about his test results, Usain Bolt noted that he is quarantined and is awaiting his recent test results. The development comes on the heels of his birthday party over the weekend, which saw him turning up with some of his local celebrity friends, including Christopher Martin, Munga Honorable, Ding Dong, and more.

“Good morning everybody, just waking up like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media is saying that I am confirm to have COVID-19,” Bolt said. “I did a test on Saturday to leave cuz I have work. Trying to be responsible so am gonna stay in and try to stay away from my friends and also I am having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol to see how I should go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.”

Stay Safe my ppl ?? pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Usain Bolt says he has since told all his friends who came in contact with him to quarantined themselves and be responsible. He did not say that he was tested positive for COVID-19 despite the media’s reporting.

Still, we hope that Usain Bolt, as well as his newborn daughter and girlfriend Kasi Bennett are safe from COVID-19. For now all we can do is just wait on his test results.