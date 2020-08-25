Jamaica Health Minister Confirms Usain Bolt Tested Postive For COVID-19

Usain Bolt has been tested positive for the coronavirus, Jamaica’s Ministry of Health confirmed.

Olympic champion and world record holder Usain Bolt has been added to the growing list of confirmed coronavirus cases in Jamaica. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist had earlier confirmed in a video he posted to social media that though he shows no symptoms, he was awaiting his coronavirus test results.

“I’m having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself,” Bolt added. “Until then, I am saying anyone who has had contact with me should quarantine by themselves just to be safe, and just to take it easy.”

It was later revealed that the legendary sprinter is, in fact, a host for COVID-19. Bolt is currently self-isolating at home in Jamaica after being exposed at his own birthday party on Friday night, which happened to have a sports star-studded guest list. That being said, some other well-known local and international athletes might also be at risk.

Usain Bolt recently welcomed his first child Olympia Lightning Bolt with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, in May. With a newborn at home, he is likely self-quarantining in a different household from her, or perhaps they just stay on separate wings, seeing as we are talking about a millionaire after all. Usain is now a part of the recent upsurge in coronavirus cases in Jamaica, with the country recording over 1600 confirmed cases and more than a dozen deaths.

The Health Ministry has expressed concerns that citizens are neglecting protocol in addition to the risk that already exists with the reopening of international borders and public spaces. Let this be a lesson that even the fastest man in the world cannot outrun COVID-19 and continue to social distance and stay home when possible. We wish the World record-holding Olympic champion and living legend a speedy recovery.