J.R. Smith Says Tory Lanez Is A Clown For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez is getting hammered from all sides of the celebrity spectrum including from within the sports world as NBA star J.R. Smith weighs in.

Tory Lanez sure isn’t making an excess of fans these days, and the numbers of those continuing to support him seem to be dwindling by the minute. The singer has come under serious fire since Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to tell the full story surrounding her mysterious shooting incident. While everyone already knew that Tory was present on the scene, Megan put all rumors to rest by clarifying that Lanez was the one that shot her in both of her feet as she attempted to walk away from an argument.

Now Lakers player J.R. Smith has spoken out on the incident, taking to his IG story to write, “This clown shoots a female an y’all listening to his music like it ok! Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown] straight [fax] an tell who ever to hit my line it’s whatever!”

J.R. isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out in passionate support of Megan Thee Stallion, especially since she has received a surprising amount of backlash for naming her attacker to begin with. During her IG Live in which she told the real story for the first time, Megan explained that she had previously refused to give any information to the police who showed up shortly after the shooting because she worried she would be endangering the lives of herself, Tory, and two other people in the vehicle with them.

The fact that people are still choosing to call Megan a snitch despite her having gone out of her way to protect a man who shot her from police violence has drawn a great deal of attention to the cultural devaluing of Black women.

A recent article in The Washington Post speaks to this reoccurring issue, saying, “Megan Thee Stallion’s plight is a reminder that when Black women scream for help and cry in pain and even show our gory wounds to the public, the same people who love to dance to our rhythms, rarely, if ever, come to our rescue.”