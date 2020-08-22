Master P Apologize To Monica, Blames C-Murder For Family Drama

Master P is apologizing to Monica after speaking on her name in the midst of his family drama with his incarcerated brother C-Murder.

Corey ‘C-Murder‘ Miller has been in prison for 18 years after being charged for the murder of a teenage boy. The Millers have remained steadfast in their pursuit to see Corey free again and have maintained that he is innocent. After years of his family pumping infinite resources into the cause, there is finally a renewed interest in C-Murder’s case following his former girlfriend Monica tapping Kim Kardashian for help.

Since Kim Kardashian announced her involvement in the case, C-Murder has expressed his appreciation and has become more active on social media. While Master P initially seemed very pleased that his brother was getting the help, he later took to social media to share a video ranting about him being “ungrateful,” considering all the help his family has been pouring in that has gone unacknowledged.

Percy also mentioned that Monica had known Kim Kardashian for years but only just now decided to put her efforts towards getting his brother out. “You gotta have a heart for people that really helped you. Monica just got divorced last year, so I’m thinking like, that’s your ride or die?” he said. While his tone has obviously changed, the No Limit Records founder has said from the start that he just hopes everyone is involved for the right reasons.

Monica, after catching wind of Master P’s sentiments, sent a public message to the rap mogul telling him not to speak on her because he doesn’t know her and that she’s been supporting his brother for much longer than he implied. “This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it!” Monica said.

Master P clapped back at Monica saying, “I don’t know you and I ain’t trying to get to know you, just for the record.”

The music executive has since apologized to the singer for dragging her name into his venting. “We’re doing too much positive to have to deal with the negative. I have no beef with @monicadenise She got caught up into some family drama that we have to fix and I am man enough to admit that,” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CELXx_RjYfG/

“No family is perfect, we all go through turmoil but with God all things are possible. I love my brother and can’t wait till he get home. We can’t allow the devil to steal our joy. We are bigger than this!” P added.

C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for murder. However, some of the recent developments in his case include witnesses withdrawing statements linking him to the crime and the discovery that members of the jury were allegedly pressured to decide on a guilty verdict. Master P and the rest of the Miller family are just hoping that with the added help, the rapper will finally be free when his case gets back to court.