Monica Slams Master P After He Called Her And C-Murder Out On IG

Monica issued a scathing statement for Master P after he went off on both her and C-Murder.

Earlier this week, Urban Islandz reported that Monica managed to convince Kim Kardashian to get on C-Murder’s, real name Corey Miller, murder case. Kim Kardashian-West confirmed the reports via social media as she vows to find the truth and help free the former No Limit rapper, who has been incarcerated for close to two decades. The news, of course, got a lot of hip hop fans excited since Kim managed to help free dozens of other inmates who were unjustly imprisoned for crimes that they didn’t do or were given too much of a harsh punishment for their crimes.

Monica, who dated Miller back in the day, also shared her excitement on social media as she continues to advocate for his freedom. C-Murder’s brother, Master P, is now weighing in as he welcomes Kim Kardashian’s help while cautioning the reality TV star turn social justice advocate that the case will not be an easy fight. The hip hop mogul also got some things off his chest where Monica is concerned as he chided his brother for not taking personal responsibility for his actions that lead him to be where he’s at.

“There’s nothing more important to me than family And when a family member is incarcerated or hurt, the whole family is affected,” Master P wrote. “But if you truly believe in God, you know that every man is accountable for their own actions. We also have family members that make poor decisions that result in painful consequences but put the blame on others to avoid taking responsibility themselves. It’s time for me to be truthful with my own family. None of us are perfect but we are not going to grow if we don’t face the truth with each other. We need to stop being afraid to speak up, tell the truth, confront and correct each other in love. Everything is not about money. I’m tired of family members looking at me like an ATM.”

Master P says he is addressing the issue because he won’t sit by and allow C-Murder and his friends to make a mockery of his family. “The only reason I am addressing this is because I will not allow him or his friends to make a mockery out of our family that has been dedicated, committed and continue to be here for him even when the fakers and publicity goes away,” the rap legend wrote. “I’m tired of family members thinking I’m supposed to fix all of their problems. I’m not God. I love my brother and I’m praying for the best for him. God knows the Truth @cmurder @silkktheshocker @monicadenise @kimkardashian.”

Monica has since responded to Master P’s statement. “@masterp I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same!” the R&B singer wrote. “You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me ! I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers ! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! I connected him to Kim 7 months ago he’s never not be able to hit me , my mother or brother and get what he needs ! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!”