Kim Kardashian & Monica Join Forces To Free C-Murder, Vows To Find Truth In Murder Case

Kim Kardashian and Monica are teaming up to help free C-Murder as Kim vows to find the truth behind the controversial murder case.

For all the flak they’ve received, the Kardashian-West clan are an ambitious set of advocates for their fellow Americans, whether it’s presidential pursuits or prison reform. Continuing her steadfast efforts in the latter, Kim Kardashian-West has added her voice to the growing #FreeCoreyMiller campaign aimed at getting justice for incarcerated No Limit rapper, C-Murder. Partnering with Miller’s ex-girlfriend, R&B songstress Monica, human rights attorney and co-founder of #cut50 Jessica Jackson, as well as Policy Director at REFORM Alliance, Erin Haney, Kim hopes to have his unfair trial and conviction commuted in due course.

C-Murder was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steven Thomas outside a Louisiana nightclub. Since the 2002 incident, several witnesses have recanted their stories, saying their voting stance, which resulted in his life sentence, was influenced by Louisiana law enforcement. Despite the confessions, the rapper who’s also Master P’s brother has been repeatedly denied another hearing or trial. His case did receive new interest, however, after the August 12 episode of No Limit Chronicles, which it seems prompted Kardashian-West to rally her team of learned experts and join the cause.

Sharing her support for his exoneration and timely release, she uploaded a sound, heartfelt message to her social media. “Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” she said. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller be returned home to his kids.”

She ended on an empathetic but firm note, and given her track record, we can expect Mrs. West to exhaust the extent of the law. “Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

Since 2017, Kim Kardashian has been actively involved with seeking clemency against harsh convictions brought to her attention. She’s championed the plights of sixteen-year-old human trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown, as well as Alice Marie Johnson, a sixty-two-year-old former drug offender whose case she brought all the way to the White House.

The reality star and entrepreneur is currently completing a four-year legal apprenticeship under human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, supervised by Erin Haney. As the high profile team aligns for yet another pardon, Monica’s cryptic IG stories message to her former flame has become much clearer. “You are not alone,” Monica wrote alongside a photo of the two. “The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone! Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I’m about to be on some other sh*t @cmurder.”

She added a few more photos today and some details on the movement. “After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent… I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury! Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller.”

Perhaps C-Murder is innocent. Let’s see how this one plays out.