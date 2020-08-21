Doja Cat Readies New Song Titled “N.A.S.” Amid Nas Diss Track

Doja Cat is dropping a new single that may stir some more controversies.

Doja Cat announced that she has a new song coming next week titled “NAS” amidst the rap mogul shading her in his latest single “Ultra Black” which was released last week. At first, it seemed like Doja had dismissed the reference made to her on the track, but she appears to be seizing the opportunity it has brought her now.

“We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black,” Nas raps on his recent release. Now the “Say So” rapper says she’s dropping a song, and the title is Nas’ namesake. Coincidence? I think not. Fans have already speculated that its the acronym for “Ni**as Ain’t Sh*t” or “Nas Ain’t Sh*t.”

Although the convenient timing has led many to believe that the song will be a response to the rapper’s slight, Doja claims it’s actually an acronym for something else rather than a reference to Nas and that it was in the pipeline before the rapper dropped off the viral song. Needless to say, many fans think she’s capping.

“The song that I have coming out is called ‘NAS’ but only if you abbreviate it, it’s three words,” Doja Cat said with a smirk during an Instagram Live session. “Which is funny, it’s kinda nice, ’cause that was before the fact,” she continued, sipping liquor and smoking something outside the frame. “If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, you don’t,” she added.

Doja had already reacted to “Ultra Back” when it first came out, playing it off with a bit she posted to TikTok. With the song playing in the background of the video, the rapper said, “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” only to finish it off with an amusing twist asking, “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by the Wiggles?”

When her highly controversial racist scandal came shortly after her first No. 1 record in May, Doja Cat took a short hiatus from social media, but with all the buzz she’s getting from Nas name-dropping her in his song, well, what better time to return to the spotlight, am I right?