Doja Cat Fired Shots At Nas In Diss Track After The Rap Legend Disses Her In “Ultra Black”

Doja Cat appears to have fired shots at Nas in a new diss track after the New York rap legend disrespected her in his new song.

Veteran emcee Nas walked out of a long hiatus straight into a trending hot mess after taking shots at Doja Cat on his new single “Ultra Black.” The comeback collaboration featuring Hit-Boy name drops the “Say So” songstress whose teenage anti-Black sentiments got her caught in a Twitter crossfire back in May. The alleged diss was met with mixed reactions, as some came to Doja’s defense in light of her lengthy apology, while others cited Nas’ unquestionable legend status as a free pass to use the punchline.

Though Doja hasn’t responded, internet sleuths have certainly got down to business, digging up her racist chatroom rants and Nas’ abusive past to keep score on who’s more at fault. The verse in question takes a jab at Doja, who allegedly admitted to preferring her “thick” and “light skin” features to her Black South African heritage. Nas raps in the first verse, “Sometimes I’m over-black, even my clothes are black/ Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag/We goin’ ultra black, unapologetic black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.”

The scandal that spawned the shady line erupted after Twitter accused Doja Cat of using racist language in the online chat room, Tinychat, some years ago. A song she recorded in her teens called “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced, where she addressed conflicting sentiments about her mixed South African and Jewish ethnicity. The song’s title is also a racial slur that mocks African American accents, and not surprisingly, #DojaCatIsOverParty went to the top of trending while the “Juicy” crooner was mercilessly dragged. The public murder of George Floyd was still fresh at the time, making the situation extremely volatile and prompting an explanation and apology for the careless remarks.

Meanwhile, social media is tallying the scorecards for the Illmatic veteran and the “Moo” crooner, pointing out even the pettiest details in defense of their favorite. The unmistakable misogyny in such instances or when J.Cole felt entitled to police and attack Noname’s tone in “Snow On Tha Bluff” has not gone unnoticed in the Twitterverse. Nas has since been called out for taking issue with Doja favoring whiteness, which is part of her heritage, but staying mum on Kanye West or Terry Crews for their recent “coon” behavior effectively doing the same. Where was Nas when 50 Cent said he preferred ‘exotic’ women over angry black women, users demanded.

Proponents for the Ether legend, however, are baffled that some have taken issue with something that Doja herself has not denied. Doja Cat’s last live session in which she felt prompted to reiterate that she’s not racist and insisted she was being bullied on the issue didn’t help matters in their eyes either. It’s too early to call a winner, especially without a clapback from the Cat, but Nas now knows how the internet truly feels about him ahead of his grand reentrance. A number of persons questioned his relevance, brought up past abuse of celebrity ex-wife Kelis, and called his clout-chasing bluff to score listeners for his resurgence.

In a video that has since been deleted, Doja Cat had this to say.