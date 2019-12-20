Popcaan Drops New Mixtape “Vanquish” On Drake’s OVO Records: Listen

Popcaan closes out an impressive year with a new project, Vanquish.

The Unruly Boss, Popcaan, release his Vanquish mixtape today, his second project under Canadian rapper Drake’s OVO Sound label. According to Popcaan, the 10-track mixtape which lasts for a total of 31 minutes, is a ‘Sherly Christmas’ gift to his fans, and is currently available for pre-saving, and pre-ordering across digital streaming platforms. His fans are excited, many claiming they are waiting with bated breath. The tracks on the mixtape are “Numbers don’t lie,” “Love You,” “Jah is for me,” “Promise,” “Gimmi Love,” “One Ting Alone,” “Can’t Wait,” “Father God Ah Lead,” “Happy and Wealthy,” and “Elevate.”

Popcaan was signed to Drake’s OVO Sound in 2018, and according to Apple Music, the union was a win-win which saw OVO getting a ‘respected Dancehall don,’ while the Unruly Boss, got to enjoy mainstream looks that only an OVO co-sign can bring.

“Vanquish bears the fruits of this union. ‘Love You’ and ‘Can’t Wait’ merge into the clubby, Caribbean-tinged lane that OVO does so well,” Apple Music wrote in its description of the mixtape.

Apple also describes Vanquish as being no crossover, declaring that the St. Thomas native stays true to his roots, praising ganja on “One Ting Alone,” as well as ‘the female form in super lover man style’ in the tracks “Promise” and “Gimmi Love.”

“His melodic Auto-Tuned voice tells inspiring tales of waking up with a purpose and overcoming burdens in “Elevate,” “Happy and Wealthy,” “Jah Is for Me,” “Father God ah Lead,” the music giant noted.

Billboard magazine refers to the St. Thomas native as a torchbearer for Dancehall, ‘ever since his breakthrough, which came in the form of a “feature on his now incarcerated mentor Vybz Kartel’s 2010 hit “Clarks.”

The year 2019 has been going exceptionally well for the 31-year-old who was born Andrae Sutherland. His 2015 collab titled ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be Good Times’ featuring Jamie xx, and Young Thug was recently rated number 16 on Billboard’s 60 Greatest Dance Songs of the Decade, and dubbed one of ’60 quintessential bangers that delivered dance music to the masses in the United States’. The song was also described as ‘the undisputed dance anthem to the summer of 2015’ and one of the songs which defined the decade of the 2010s.

Popcaan was also featured in a slew of decade end music charts by some of North America’s top entertainment publications, including Vice Magazine’s 100 Best Albums of the Decade, as well as Pitchfork’s 200 Best Songs of the Decade, where he made the list twice.

The Unruly Boss was also was crowned Entertainer Of The Year at the 37th Annual International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) in Kingston in May this year, edging out top artistes such as Busy Signal, Chronixx, Damion Marley and Shaggy.

Popcaan also won Album Of The Year for ‘Forever’, which beat out ‘Reggae Forever’ by Etana, ‘A Matter Of Time’ by Protoje, ’44/876′ by Shaggy and Sting and ‘Rebellion Rises’ by Ziggy Marley, which were among the nominated albums.