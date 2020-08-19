Keke Palmer Reacts To Trey Songz Scandal With Celina Powell, “Stand In Your Truth”

Keke Palmer is trending amid the recent Trey Songz sexual misconduct allegations after an old video of her accusing him of sexual intimidation resurfaces.

Three years ago, when Keke Palmer opened up about being taken advantage of and sexually intimidated by Trey Songz, most fans were not quick to believe her. Though the actress/singer stuck to her story all these years, many people were still not convinced until the accused got caught up in a much larger scandal.

Following Celina Powell and her friend calling out Trey Songz for basically kidnapping them and subjecting them to non-consensual sexual acts, suddenly, people actually believe that the singer did engage in foul behavior. Interestingly enough, when Keke Palmer, a black woman, made mention of her own experience with him in 2017, she was met with backlash and gaslighting.

Keke Palmer took legal action against Trey Songz in 2017 when he used her likeness in a music video that she refused to be in. According to Keke, she was at his party when she saw video cameras but thought nothing of it since she wasn’t involved. The actress was approached several times about being in the video, and she denied the offer each time. Keke explained that she was at the party for fun and was under the influence and felt pressured to make a business decision without being in the right state of mind.

She ended up hiding in the closet to avoid further conflict as she felt sexually intimidated by the singer who told her that she’s not a kid anymore, and she can “get screwed” as she put it in a 2017 interview with Larry King. “Sometimes men use their masculinity to taunt you,” she said. Here we are years later, and it only took some hip-hop groupies of a privileged race to finally get people to see Keke Palmer’s story as credible.

Following her name trending with Trey Songz on Twitter today, Keke sent out a tweet maintaining her stance. “Always be strong enough to stand in your truth because guess who got you? God! I love y’all.” It should be noted that multiple sexual misconduct allegations were brought against the singer following Keke Palmer’s. What’s interesting is back in 2017 during a Breakfast Club interview Keke said it was funny how people are suddenly interested in investigating Songz only after someone else made accusations about him, though her own claims were dismissed.

Always be strong enough to stand in your truth because guess who got you? God! I love y’all ???? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 19, 2020

“First of all I love black people, I love my people. I’m not goin’ try to ever tear nobody down or try to tear no black man down,” Keke said in the 2017 interview. “That’s not who I am, that’s not what I stand for, that’s not what I’m about. So if I say something, I’m saying something for a reason and I feel like so many times black women say stuff and nobody gives a sh*t (excuse my language). Nobody gives a f**k but somebody of another complexion or somebody of another color, they say something and then it’s like ‘We’re taking it to court. It’s time to get serious #MeToo.'”

In keeping with those same morals today, Keke took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for black men in the industry who she says have only shown her love. “In light of some things I’ve been seeing on Twitter and IG, I wanted to take the time to highlight some of the awesome men I’ve come across in the industry!” Keke wrote in the caption.

The slideshow included pictures of rappers like Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Ice Cube, actors and producers like Romeo Miller, Nick Cannon, and Tyler Perry and other famous figures like Judge Mathis, TV host, Micahel Strahan, and athlete, Dwayne Wayde. “Things are divided more than ever and there are a lot of changes happening for the better. I just wanted to use this moment to show love to those that have shown me love,” Palmer added.

Trey Songz is yet to acknowledge the renewed interest in the Keke Palmer accusation from years ago, but regardless of that, hopefully, people will see that black women deserve to be heard even before someone of another race corroborates their story or speaks out about something similar. Black women deserve to be protected too.