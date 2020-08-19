Trey Songz And Celina Powell Beef: Everything You Need To Know

Trey Songz is coming under fire over an alleged sexual assault against Celina Powell, but an eyewitness claims that the infamous hip-hop groupie is capping.

The rumor mill is spinning out of control with accusations against Trey Songz right now, and it’s even got him trending on Twitter. As Urban Islandz previously reported, known hip-hop groupie Celina Powell corroborated a story by her friend Aliza in a recent No Jumper interview that Trey Songz held her against her will to engage in some questionable sexual activity.

According to Aliza, Trey took her phone and purse and threatened to throw them over their hotel room balcony if she tried to leave. She also claimed that the R&B singer told her to lay in a bathtub and surprised her with a golden shower. Trey Songz got up early this morning to attempt to quell the rumors with receipts, and we’re talking west coast early.

The singer issued a series of tweets admonishing those who believe, without any reservations, the accusations against him from a less than credible source known for running through artists and athletes like a 100M dash.

“Y’all stay ready to believe a bird,” he tweeted along with a screenshot of his direct messages on Instagram with Aliza. “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote in a second tweet.

Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of “all the trauma she’s been through.” Pls read pic.twitter.com/J55qTJ4g0K — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened pic.twitter.com/BQ4qSftkzk — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

Y’all stay ready to believe a bird. pic.twitter.com/UgQIk8Ne1f — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) August 19, 2020

Some fans questioned the relevance of the texts arguing that it did not help his case because he was entertaining the woman. Based on the messages, it appears Aliza told Trey she was in L.A. this weekend, and he asked where she was and told her to “Catch an uber baby.” However, according to Trey, who was questioned by fans, he only feigned interest because he was suspicious. One thing that was clear is that Aliza still seemed willing to hook up with Trey regardless of her recent revelations about being his victim.

Some fans were also peeved by Aliza, calling Trey the “n” word during the exchange. “Lol y’all let colonizers call you n***a and surprised when they lie on u,” one fan tweeted in response to the images. “I only had this interaction cause I felt some sketchy sh*t coming but you definitely right,” Trey replied.

Not everyone was convinced that the singer was completely innocent in the situation. Aliza took to her Instagram stories to say, “Only thing he proving is that he f***ed w me.” She also bragged about making $30K in one day on her new OnlyFans account and sent a public message to Drake that she’s “trynna be his slave.”

Trey Songz went on to tweet more screenshots of another recent conversation, this time with Celina Powell, where she apologized and begged him to unblock her. “I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward,” Trey wrote. “None of that happened,” he assured.

Celina said she woke up to the scandal trending and maintained that her apology did not negate her recent sexual abuse claims against Trey Songz. “I don’t see how apologizing to you for taking this to social media is a bad thing,” Celina wrote. “Just because I’m saying sorry to you, doesn’t mean what happened isn’t correct especially when I had a rape kit done. There’s MULTIPLE cases against u. Wanna address that? Or just my friend?”

Celina also said her sexual assault case against Trey Songz is accessible to the public and tweeted a photo of a police report. “My case is now public record. Someone go get the report. Read it and weap. I didn’t lie [about] jack sh*t. Police & lawyers were involved,” she said. “For two years now I tried to block this off but f**k it.. let’s talk. April 6th, @TreySongz you forced me to do something’s & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go,” Powell further alleged.

My case is now public record . Someone go get the report. Read it and weap. I didn’t lie aboht jack shit . Police & lawyers were involved. https://t.co/sNSphTFBiF pic.twitter.com/yQolSroitD — STOP REPORTING ME (@celinapowell_) August 19, 2020

Wow. Woke up to this trending.. for two years now i tried to block this off but fuck it .. let’s talk. April 6th, @TreySongz you forced me to do something’s & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go. I’m used to being treated like shit. (PART1) https://t.co/sNSphTFBiF — STOP REPORTING ME (@celinapowell_) August 19, 2020

So, with being fucking SCARED of knowing what you’re capable of doing & living 3 Floors down, plus just being beaten by Tory Lanez, I’m like stuck. I did think you’re a changed man since your son & I still am proud.. 3/4 — STOP REPORTING ME (@celinapowell_) August 19, 2020

A woman who claims to have been present the night dated in a letter she received from a lawyer says Celina is straight up lying, and she is just embarrassed because Trey kicked her off their ride to his after-party. “Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.’ Pls read,” Trey tweeted alongside the witness’s account of what happened that night.

The unidentified woman claims she has been receiving correspondence from a lawyer seeking to use her to build a case against Trey. “I keep getting an attorney in Miami sending me a letter with an anoynymous girls name trying to press charges. It’s a lie I was there,” she wrote. “I haven’t called their office because first, she’s lying, second I’d testify for Trey, not her!”

The woman explained that what actually happened was they were invited to Trey’s house after the club, and during the car ride, the singer caught the alleged “victim” recording him and asked her to leave. She says the Jane Doe refused until Trey had security do the job. “I think she was embarrassed that he was telling her to get out,” she said.

“I received the letter and did not even read full letter just saw his name and the date and assumed this was about the vehicle incident, and assuming she must be filing a lawsuit because of her being humiliated and wanted to retaliate and then I read the letter further and was actually shocked that she is claiming sexual abuse,” she added.

Both Aliza and Celina Powell have been profiting tremendously with fame and funds from this whole scandal. As their OnlyFans and socials continue to blow up, they’re keeping the slanderous momentum going and have both posted “SurvivngTreyKelly” hashtags.

Meanwhile, Trey Songz says evil is trying to overshadow his good, but he won’t allow it. “You will choose 2believe what you want,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that.”

Who do you believe?