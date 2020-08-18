C-Murder Says Monica & Kim Kardashian Helped Him Sleep Well For First Time In Prison

Monica and Kim Kardashian West are responsible for C-Murder finally getting a good night’s sleep in prison after hearing that Kim will be consulting on his case.

Ever since business and beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian West took up an interest in legal work, she has made significant strides in the field. The reality TV star-turned-legal apprentice has assisted various inmates in getting clemency and their freedom after years of imprisonment. Her biggest success story yet has been Alice Marie Johnson, who she liaised with President Trump about and helped free in 2018.

Kim Kardashian now has her sights set on doing the same for No Limit rapper C-Murder who has been serving time in the Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2002. C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, was convicted for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in a Louisiana nightclub. According to reports, the jurors assigned to the rapper’s trial were allegedly pressured to vote guilty, and witnesses have since withdrawn statements pinning the murder on the rapper.

After years of his family, including his brother Master P injecting countless resources into his case, C-Murder’s freedom may finally be imminent and become the next case in Kim’s growing track record for freeing inmates. The entrepreneur and TV executive producer announced that she was working with the incarcerated rapper’s former girlfriend on the case. “Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller,” Kim tweeted.

No one was more elated than C-Murder himself, who says his conversation with Kim Kardashian helped him to actually sleep for the first night in almost two decades. “7 months ago I called @monicadenise & she conferenced in @kimkardashian!” the rapper wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I did not know Moses had been working to reach Kim. After our call for the first time in 19 years, I slept!! You can rest behind these walls but never do you actually sleep! My case had been stagnant for years!”

He went on to explain how he has supported his family during his incarceration and included a motivational message for those fighting the adverse effects of an unjust legal framework. “So I published multiple books to help feed my kids & pay lawyers bare minimum!” C-Murder continued. “I am a man so it was no one’s responsibility to save me & no one attempted to! But when you trust God he will send his angels! This message is to any man or woman fighting the injustices of the system, DONT EVER GIVE UP!!! And do as I am. Focus on the Blessings, not the Betrayals! #TruStory #FREECoreyMiller.”

C-Murder’s friend and fellow rapper Boosie Badazz stated explicitly that he would support Kim Kardashian for the rest of his days if she is able to achieve the difficult feat. “@kimkardashianwest If You Free CMurder I Got You For Life,” the Louisiana rapper pledged on Twitter. “That’s On Bleek,” he added.

Master P, C-Murder’s brother is reportedly glad to have West onboard as well, hoping that she will be the saving grace that makes a difference with the renewed interest in his brother’s case. “It’s just a blessing that people are understanding that my brother is innocent and should have been free,” said Master P. On the other hand, some people believe that Kim’s celebrity will eclipse the previous time and energy poured into the case as well as its positive developments.

However, it has so far only aided her in her pursuit of prison reform. Master P is more concerned about the law in Louisiana being a far different ball game than some other states. “Louisiana is serious. We done spent millions of dollars throughout all these years, and this place has a lot of corruption,” Master P said. He expressed his hope that everyone is involved for the right reasons adding, “this is not goin’ be easy.”

C-Murder might very well be the next prisoner freed with the help of Kim Kardashian West. Fans are staying positive and hopeful in solidarity with the rapper’s family while being respectful of the victim’s family.