Boosie Badazz Reacts To Kim Kardashian Fighting For C-Murder Release From Prison

Boosie Badazz is reacting to Kim Kardashian getting on C-Murder’s murder case.

Kim Kardashian has become an unlikely warrior for justice in recent years, pushing the deeply flawed criminal justice system to reconsider cases that may have resulted in an innocent person being put behind bars. Now she has declared her commitment to the case of C-Murder, the rapper who was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of a 2002 homicide. C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, is the brother of Master P as well as the ex-boyfriend of singer Monica, both of whom have maintained his innocence since his arrest nearly two decades ago.

While announcing that she would be putting her powerful resources towards reopening the case, Kim pointed out that Miller was convicted on a ruling of 10-2, and that the same trial today would require a unanimous decision from the jury. “My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas,” she wrote on Twitter. “I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.” She went on to name her teammates in this new effort, saying, “Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson, and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller”. Kim Kardashian also emphasized that achieving justice in this case means finding the true killer of the 16-year-old who was shot at a Louisiana club in 2002.

My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

Popular Louisiana rapper, Boosie Badazz, has since shared his reaction to the news that Kim Kardashian is getting on the case. “@kimkardashianwest If You Free CMurder I Got You For Life… That’s On Bleek,” Lil Boosie tweeted.

@kimkardashianwest If You Free CMurder I Got You For Life… That’s On Bleek — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) August 16, 2020

Monica also took to social media to express her desire for justice for Corey, saying, “After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent….I shared that there are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!” C-Murder later shared a heartfelt note of appreciation on his Instagram page shouting out Monica for her dedication, saying, “You still stood for me, without me asking created a team that could change the outcome of a very unfair fate!”