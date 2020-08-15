Chris Brown And Ammika Harris Hints Breakup With Cryptic Messages

Chris Brown and his baby mama Ammika Harris appears to be going through some things.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have spent the last few months apart due to coronavirus. Ammika had headed to Germany with the couple’s son for a modeling job and found herself unable to return home when the US imposed flight restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the “Go Crazy” singer and his baby mama have been sending sweet love declarations via Instagram as they attempt to maintain their long-distance relationship. But fans have questioned whether there is trouble in paradise based on the latest posts appearing on the pair’s respective IG accounts.

Some sleuthing shows that Chris and Ammika are no longer amongst each other’s followers lists, and the 27-year-old recently posted a simple message to her Insta Story: “I’m at the ‘don’t talk to me unless you wanna wife me’ stage.” Fans May remember that the last time Ammika uploaded a sexy snap, Chris Brown was called by the followers to put a ring on it. Breezy himself has updated his IG with a picture of his arm and legs with the caption, “YOU GONE CRY ON MY BUS OR DA BUS !?”

Neither party has confirmed a break-up, but perhaps the distance was just too much for them to handle. They will, of course, always be in each other’s lives as they share a son, Aeko Catori. In the meantime, the Grammy Award winner announced a month ago that he is working on his upcoming tenth album and that it will be called Breezy.