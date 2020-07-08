Chris Brown Fans Urge Him To Marry Ammika Harris After He Called Her “Mine”

Chris Brown will soon be a married man if his fans have their way.

Any women trying to shoot their shot with Breezy by thinking that his boo is out of town are likely to come up super short based on the social media posts that the singer keeps making in honor of his baby mama. Chris Brown and Ammika Harris probably never envisioned or hoped that their relationship would be playing out the way that it currently is. The pair welcomed their son, Aeko Catori, in November, but the Brown family have been separated over the last few months due to COVID-19.

Before the pandemic wreaked havoc with global travel, Ammika ventured to Germany for a modeling job, but intense restrictions enforced by the US meant that she and the baby were unable to return home and are presently still stuck in the European country.

Despite doing a long distance relationship, Chris Brown has done his best to make his girlfriend and son a part of his everyday life and regularly posts pictures of them on his Instagram. The latest is a photo of Ammika with her hands on her lower back as she stares into the camera. The “Not You Too” singer captioned the shot with a very simple word that speaks volumes: “Mine.” While some may find Chris’s turn of phrase to be a bit possessive, his baby mama didn’t seem to mind in the slightest and replied with the gushy response, “In every dimension.”

Chris has been consistent in his IG declarations of love. When Ammika posted a photo of herself, which she captioned, “Details,” the Grammy Award winner commented, “Every single detail is AMAZING about you.”

The singer’s largely female fan base is now urging him to marry Ammika Harris as they both declared their love for each other on the Gram. “She is so beautiful Chris marry her even though it would broke my heart,” one female fan wrote. Another added, “Marry her and don’t cheat on her like you cheated on Karrueche.”