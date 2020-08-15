Bow Wow Teases Song With DaniLeigh After They Flirted On IG

That Bow Wow and DaniLeigh collab has finally come about.

The pair have been flirting on social media, with Bow Wow shooting his shot at the “Dominican Mami” singer. But while their relationship status remains up in the air, their professional status has been upgraded to collaborative partners. It all began when DaniLeigh shared a video of herself dancing with friends to a track that she has not yet dropped. The clip included a reference to Bow Wow’s renowned “Let Me Hold You” moment, prompting Dani to write, “Lol I should get bow wow on this.” The “Shortie Like Mine” rapper came across the IG post, and enthusiastically replied, “DONE DEAL.” Now, the fruits of their social media labor has come to fruition.

In a post captioned, “When we dropping @iamdanileigh #HoldYou #vibeztho,” Shad Moss shared a snippet of the song in which he can be heard rapping, “If I got you and you got me, girl that’s all we need / We ain’t gotta rush, you control the speed.” Neither artist has offered a release date, but it’s doubtful that the wait will be long.

Before setting up the collab, Bow Wow had been trying to establish something romantic with the Miami native. DaniLeigh, who recently ended things with DaBaby, posted a tweet in which she said, “I’m the best gf. I’m loyal, loving, motivating, a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking, I ain’t boring, b***hhh I’m perfect.” Someone who agreed was The Masked Singer star. “I know I said id never get married. But let me tell you… a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST,” he commented on his retweet.

Perhaps their work partnership will lead to something more.