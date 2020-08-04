Bow Wow Shoot His Shots At DaniLeigh After DaBaby Split, Here’s How She Responded

Bow Wow has no shame in shooting his shots at DaniLeigh following her split with DaBaby and she responded.

Singer/actress DaniLeigh’s recent decision to openly list out her positive attributes on social media may have just earned her two high profile suitors. High profile suitors seem to be Dani’s thing, especially with her name being regularly hitched against DaBaby’s. The rumors of their romance reached a steamy moment some months ago when it was alleged that the two of them spent some time cozying up against each other during the initial stages of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Like all good things, the unconfirmed relationship between DaniLeigh and DaBaby had to come to a close. Both parties even went as far as to unfollow and block each other on Instagram. We may never know what caused the rift between the two, however, it’s clear that The Dominican Mami is showing that she is simply perfect.

She took to Twitter to pen out all her superwoman qualities. “I’m the best gf. I’m loyal, loving, motivating, a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking, I ain’t boring, b___hhh I’m perfect,” she boasted in a recent tweet.

The move almost immediately brought to life the old cliche, like a moth to a flame, so they came, when a few interested candidates tried to get in on the sweet offerings from DaniLeigh.

Rapper Bow Wow was the first to cast his rod at sea when he chimed in and confessed, “I know I said id never get married. But let me tell you… a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST …”

I know i said id never get married. But let me tell you… a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST … https://t.co/1jSAMD5bP2 — Bow Wow (@smoss) August 2, 2020

33-year-old singer Sammie was not about to let Bow Wow shoot his shot without also going in for the jumper. The singer shared one of Dani’s recent thirst traps before leaving it to the Gods. He requested, “Dear: God – save her for me amen.”

In what could be seen as a matter of faith or just good management and great publicity, it seems Bow Wow and DaniLeigh may have already crossed paths. The “Easy” singer took to her Instagram to promote her new single “Hold You,” which samples melodies from Bow Wow’s 2005 hit “Let Me Hold You,” which featured Omarion.

She took to the captioned to jokingly asked, “should I get bow wow on this.” However, a complete of fans immediately assumed that the song was already a done deal, and Bow Wow will be featured on the final cut.

“Oh wow so that fake for a promo for their song, well played,” wrote one fan. “I was thinking the same thing it’s probably already mixed and ready to air on radio & online streams,” assumed another.

It seems only time will tell his Bow Wow makes a feature on Dani’s song or maybe a feature in her personal life.