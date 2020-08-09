Vybz Kartel Fired Fresh Shots At Alkaline In Cardi B’s “WAP” Freestyle, Cardi Respond

Vybz Kartel fired off some fresh shots at usual target Alkaline in a “WAP” freestyle on IG, and Cardi B reacts.

It has only been a few days since the release of the girl-power anthem “WAP” by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Yet, Vybz Kartel has already formulated an equally raunchy and provocative remix. Di Teacha teased the release of the new track on his Instagram page during the early hours of Saturday, asking his Gazanation if he should “DROP IT? OR STOP IT?”

The answer in the comment section was a resounding yes, with even the female hitmaker Cardi B fanning out over the short preview he shared. “OMMMMMGGGGGGGGGGG I WANT TO HEAR IT NOOOOOOOOWWWWW!!!!” demanded Cardi B in the comments. The teacher obliged after responding “ok Mami,” and provided the 1 minute 30 seconds “WAP” freemix in his follow-up post.

It seems Vybz Kartel channels his most graphic of thoughts to his fingers in order to craft the lyrics to the bouncy hip hop track. With phrases and girls ranging from brainwash, to head girls with millions, Vybz Kartel finds creative ways to show that he can be as nasty as the female duo. As a matter of fact, Vybz Kartel is one of the forerunners when it comes to providing a crude, unpolished, and unrefined representation of one’s sexual desires and conquest.

While Vybz spends most of his time addressing his females, he still finds a way to take a swipe at his archnemesis Alkaline.

He raps, “No Brawta, no matter what No Daughta.” The line directly references a word usually associated with Alkaline’s song “Touch You.” In the 2014 release, the controversial Vendetta boss deejayed, “Good suck, ba__y wash, what a brawta.” The line as since marked a stain over Alkaline’s career and has been used as ammunition in his beefs against Popcaan and Squash.

No wonder Squash hopped into the comment section below Vybz Kartel’s post to joke about Kartel’s inclusion of the line. “No brata,” he commented.

Other commenters below Kartel’s post include Popcaan who said, “ya mad man enuh humbre;” Busta Rhymes praised the Worl’boss’ creativeness by stating ” MAAAAAAAAAAAD!!!!!!!!”

Many fans quickly called for an official remix or collaboration with Vybz Kartel and Cardi B, or the Teacha and Megan Thee Stallion. Such a sweet treat would not be too farfetched since both Megan and Cardi are huge fans of dancehall. Cardi regularly bumps and vibes to Vybz Kartel’s tracks. Meanwhile, Megan listed Dexta Daps’ “Bring It To The Owner” as one of her favorite songs.

While Cardi is indeed appreciative of the love from the Jamaican dancehall king, it is clear that she is currently winning and back with a bang. According to Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, “WAP” is currently the number one song in the world. You can take a look at one of Cardi’s most recent tweets to see the result.

I had to try it myself but my other phone off so I couldn’t record ??this is dope pic.twitter.com/hQNPRkFwby — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2020

The music video for the song featured the likes of Kylie Jenner, Normani, Mulatto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose.