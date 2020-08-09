Tekashi 6ix9ine Bodyguard Reportedly Attacked By Treyway In New York, Video Went Viral

A member of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s security detail allegedly caught got into a scuffle with members of Treywat in New York over the weekend.

The viral video shows one man attacking another man who is allegedly one of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s bodyguards. Two other men can be seen stepping in while a female yelled, “don’t shoot.” It’s unclear if a gun was drawn, but whoever shot the video believed that it was members of the controversial rainbow-haired rapper’s security team who were being attacked. This latest incident comes on the heels of another incident in Harlem where 69 and his bodyguards were allegedly kicked out of a restaurant.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has always been a polarising figure thanks to his instigator personality. Long before heading to jail, the “Punani” rapper was known for trolling on social media and pissing off many people online and in person. His decision to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against his Nine Trey Gangster Blood members to receive a reduced sentence also didn’t win him any friends, with many in the hip hop community disowning him and labeling him a snitch.

Tekashi has become used to being persona non grata in the industry, but he is not receiving similar treatment in real life. The rapper’s house arrest came to an end at the beginning of the month, meaning he is now free to come and go as he pleases. And so, he headed to Harlem with his entourage to dine at Ricardo’s. It seems not all patrons were happy to be in his company, however, as someone shouted “Wrong restaurant, Blood” as they left.

Even if Harlem is off the route, 6ix9ine was warmly welcomed in Brooklyn, where he grew up. The 24-year-old ventured to the streets from his childhood to shoot the music video for “Punani” and also headed to a mall in New Jersey last week where he filmed a satirical video of himself being chased through the streets. The antics suggest that 6ix9ine is still a child at heart, even after the last few months behind bars, which may not be the best thing seeing as his girlfriend, Jade, has revealed that she expects the couple’s child. The baby is set to be Tekashi 6ix9ine’s second as he is already a father to 4-year-old Saraiyah with his ex, Sara Molina.