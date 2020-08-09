City Girls Gets Into Twitter Beef With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s Stans

City Girls duo Yung Miami and JT got into a heated Twitter beef with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s fans.

Cardi B made her return to music yesterday by dropping her first track in almost 15 months. The NSFW single, entitled “WAP,” is a collab with Megan Thee Stallion and have already been listening on repeat and sharing the music video like mad. Someone who hasn’t been following suit? The City Girls. And the Bardigang isn’t happy about it.

A fan page belonging to the “Bodak Yellow” star drew attention to the fact that JT and Yung Miami has not done any promo for the track on their social media accounts. In the City Girls’ defense, they are not featured on the song and were not invited to be a part of the music video even though many felt they should have been, but that didn’t stop the online bullying. In response, Miami declared that she and JT had openly supported Cardi B before, and warned fans to back off if they’re trying to start beef.

JT also stressed that the rap duo not blowing up the socials with “WAP” love was not about Megan either. “I show Megan love all the time, this not about Megan,” she tweeted. “I don’t have to jump and post s*** y’all didn’t even let me learn the song to make a video just jumping down people throat get the f*** outta my mentions.” In conclusion, she recommended that “Y’all fan pages need to eat a big FAT d***!”

The City Girls were amongst the names who fans hoped would appear in the song’s music vid. Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana can all be found, but many felt that Saweetie, Jordyn Woods, or the “P**** Talk” rappers would have made a better addition than that of Kylie Jenner. Cardi B has, however, said it was important to her to include women of diverse backgrounds and ethnicities.

What is there to talk about? https://t.co/yTsCV5G4IF — CITYGIRL? (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

Y’all fan pages need to eat a big FAT dick! — CITYGIRL? (@ThegirlJT) August 7, 2020

Bitches always down the city girls throat about support but a bitch ain’t support us when we dropped y’all always doing that but never asking why we ain’t getting supported STOP DOING THAT SHIT THAT’S LAME! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 7, 2020

Bitch and I openly supported Cardi plenty of times but what y’all not finna do is bully a bitch NEXT https://t.co/8Mnxj2pc8E — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 7, 2020

& idgaf I’m tired of y’all making a bitch look like a hater y’all NOT finna fake bully us today I’m tired! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 7, 2020