Love & Hip Hop’s Spice Hosts Lavish Birthday Bash In Atlanta After Buying New House

It was a blue affair at Spice birthday bash in Atlanta after she bought a new house.

Yesterday, the blue Jamaican bombshell Spice celebrated her 38th birthday with plenty of friends and fanfare in her official new home city, Atlanta. After sharing on Instagram that she gifted herself a family home in Georgia, the day became an all-blue affair, from her gigantic four-tier cake to the theme for the blowout bashment, ‘50 Shades of Blue’. Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta cast members, artists, and well-wishers all gathered without much social distancing but with plenty of vibes and pricey tokens for their favorite female emcee. The queen of dancehall usually celebrates her big day in JA with a similar setup. However, pandemic conditions have forced her to stay put and scale down, but true to form, she still showed out.

From the liquor to the lavish decor, including a blue balloon wall with her name in giant letters and lights, the various hues were a rich representation for the fiery female deejay. She shared a high point from the evening, the heartfelt toasts from her costars, on her Instagram page in a moment filled with many ‘gracious’ outpourings.

From those who admired her resilience “hustle, realness and grind,” and even those who appreciated her teaching them how to cook, tributes from the likes of Rasheda and Young Joc were truly touching and the “Cool It” songstress was moved to tears at certain points.

Her “BFF” Estelita Quintero, who flew in on short notice so as not to miss the star-studded event, could barely contain herself during her speech. “I met you almost two years ago. I love you like a sister. You’ve always been genuine from day one, you never not switch up on me, on the show outside of the show you are the same person and I believe that’s just a Caribbean thing, it’s the soul, your heart, you’re a hard worker, you’re a hustler and you’re and amazing mother and I love you…and I don’t wanna say anymore because the tears are coming out,” she gushed.

After the toasts, and a prayer from the dancehall diva herself, the tunes took over, and many of Spice’s friends were seen getting down to her music and other Caribbean staples, including “It’s Carnival” by Destra Garcia and “Welcome To Jamrock” by Damian Marley. Spice shared one final moment from her celebrations—waking up to a room full of designer gifts from her generous friends and costars. A neat pile of Louis Vuitton and Fendi packaged presents was awaiting the superstar, but as her team rightly noted in their toasts, Spice’s heart is gold, and her message was more about being blessed enough to take care of herself and her two heartbeats Nicho and Toy Toy.

After singing “Happy Birthday To Me,” Spice said, “I’m so happy, I’m so blessed. I woke up this morning to a lot of gifts from my friends, I can’t wait to open them up, it’s my birthday and I’m super happy. Thank you guys so much. Whether you brought a gift or not I’m so happy that you came out in your blue wigs ladies, it warms my heart. Thank you all so much for the wishes, the gifts, just the love. I’m so happy to be alive and I’m grateful, thank you Jesus. I’m super happy and blessed. Thank you guys!” she said.