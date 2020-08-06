Vybz Kartel Shares Photo Of His Baby Mama Shorty Slaying Black Swimsuit

Vybz Kartel is representing for his baby mama Shorty while she hold things down for him during lock down.

It’s officially summertime for the Palmers, and what better way to cast away the follies of the last couple of months than with a fun yet relaxing ‘Gazacation.’ The term was coined by none other than dad Vybz Kartel after he shared a sweet photo of his son Aiko Palmer. Vybz Kartel is much respected for his role as a family man. He regularly shows and shares his love for his little ones on social media. It was clearly Aiko’s time to revel in the love from his mom, his pop, and a host of Gaza fans.

One photo shared by Vybz Kartel brilliantly encapsulates the motherly love being provided by Tanesha when both mom and son were captured sporting bright smiles. The love and respect came pouring in from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Desha Ravers, and fellow brothers Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz.

In another clip, Aiko is seen showing off his swimming and kungfu skills after making a huge splash in the pool at one of the Rui locations nestled in Western Jamaica. Tanesha, called young Aiko her “love bug,” before completing the comment with a flurry of red heart emoticons. Both Vybz Kartel and Shorty took additional time to share even more photos of their youngest.

Aiko, who uses the Instagram handle Worldbossjr, is the youngest of three sons, which sees Adidja Palmer and Akheel Raheim Palmer rounding out the remainder of the crew who reside in Norbrook.

Shorty also took some time to show her followers just how to enjoy a hotel stayed when she provided them with a couple of cute poolside shots. The Gazacation definitely serves as an inspiration to many who are looking to relieve some of the stresses of 2020.