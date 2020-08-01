Nicki Minaj’s Baby Daddy Kenneth Petty Gets Permission To Attend Their Baby’s Birth

Nicki Minaj’s husband won’t miss the biggest moment in his child’s life.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are scheduled to become parents soon as they welcome their first child. The “Yikes” rapper confirmed that she is a mom-to-be on Instagram with a photo from a pregnancy shoot where her baby bump is grandly on display. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself sitting on a couch in a decorative bikini and curly blonde wig, cradling her stomach.

Perry’s scandalous past, which includes two spells in jail — one for attempted rape and another for manslaughter — has meant that the 42-year-old requires special permission to be present at the birth of his firstborn. At present, the New Yorker, who married the hip hop superstar in October, is awaiting his trial for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home state of California. Petty was convicted for attempted rape as a teenager and is a registered sex offender.

By law, he is required to register wherever he lives but failed to do so after relocating, resulting in fines, an arrest, being charged, and having to hand over his passport. With his impending trial, Petty must adhere to a curfew, which can be things difficult should Nicki go into labor outside of the allocated hours.

The good news is that a judge has now granted the expectant father permission to be by his wife’s side as she brings their child into the world, TMZ reported. He had applied to travel with his wife as her manager and to attend the birth of their firstborn.

Nicki recently shared that she was pregnant during the couple’s trip to Trinidad and Tobago in February, meaning the infant is due to arrive before the year is out.