Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Has One Big Requests For When She Gives Birth

Kenneth Petty is requesting that a judge grants him permission to be in Nicki Minaj’s delivery room.

Nicki Minaj wants her husband to be present for the birth of their first child, despite his criminal past. Kenneth Petty, being a member of the sex offender registry, has understandably complicated his life in many ways, but that is about to escalate as he readies for the birth of his child with Nicki Minaj. While he was a teenager in the ‘90s, Petty was convicted of attempted rape after allegedly kidnapping and forcing himself on a teenage girl. Both were under the age of consent in New York, and Nicki’s husband spent a few years behind bars.

She has always defended her man, previously declaring on Instagram, “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.” The matter can’t back to haunt the newlyweds earlier this year, however, after Petty failed to register as a sex offender in his new state of California. It resulted in an arrest, him having to hand over his passport, and an upcoming trial.

Most women want their partners in the delivery room when they give birth (even if they faint), but Nicki and Kenneth’s situation is not as easy. Due to the 42-year-old’s history, the parents-to-be need to request special permission for him to be present. The expectant father has now filed a request, asking the judge in the case to modify the terms of his pre-trial conditions, which includes a curfew, in case Nicki gives birth outside of the specified hours, TMZ reported. He is also asking to be allowed to travel with his wife as her manager and to attend the birth of their firstborn.

With Nicki revealing that she has been battling with morning sickness during her pregnancy, the additional stress of not having her husband allowed to attend the birth is the last thing she needs.

