Koffee Drops Motivational Anthem “Pressure” – Listen New Song

Koffee dropped her song “Pressure” which is just the content we need in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two weeks after releasing her smash hit song “Lockdown,” reggae singer Koffee dropped a new single called “Pressure.” The ballad that was delivered on Koffee’s official artist page on YouTube today (July 30) is quickly gaining traction within the first few hours of its release with thousands of views recorded in its name.

In the song, the songstress talks about the unbiased nature of the pressures of the world. It has no regard for class or financial wealth and ain’t that the truth. Whether you’re rich or poor you understand what stress and hard times are because you are still “under the pressure” is what Koffee depicts in her latest release.

“Because yuh pocket coulda deep / Have a nice pretty vehicle / And all kinda visa / So life shoulda sweet yuh / But I coulda teach yuh / Hard times woulda reach yuh / And the storm a nuh something calm!” she sings over the sound of the percussions from a live band.

The new track “Pressure” was first performed by Koffee on a grand stage over a year ago at the Summer Jam 2019 in Cologne, Germany. The reception was excellent and fans implored the Grammy Kid to make the song available to them. Here she is in summer 2020 answering that call with a commercial release of the song.

“Sometimes when yuh feel it yuh cry doh / Hurt yuh heart enuh / But do, no mek it stress yuh / Cause it haffi be better / Nuh haffi live ina the ghetto / Fi be under the pressure my friend,” Koffee lays on the track. The roots reggae style of the track showcases the “Original Koffee” on the track.

The new release follows Koffee’s latest hit “Lockdown” which is currently trending locally at No. 1 on YouTube. The track has become a sensation among nationals at home and across the diaspora. Even incarcerated dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel raved about the track on social media.

“Pressure” by Koffee is currently available to stream or download on all digital platforms. Check out the YouTube audio here.