NBA YoungBoy Says Anger Issues Is Why His New Boo Don’t Like Him

NBA YoungBoy says anger issues may be why his new boo don’t like him.

It’s been an interesting couple of months in NBA YoungBoy’s love life, to say the least, but it seems Never Broke Again may be single again soon. His relationships can go from mushy to messy really quickly, and we’re constantly kept guessing who he’s dating with his carousel of mystery women. He popped up on Twitter today to lament his lack of success in that area of his life and let us know he thinks that he’s probably the one to blame.

“My b**** don’t like me, I think I’m too angry for her or just my Energy,” he tweeted adding a sad, depressed emoji. His thinking out loud is atleast a step up from the shade, brawls and flat out denials we’ve seen in the past when there’s trouble in YB paradise.

Through a series of white pedicured posts, we only recently learned that he’s dating Youtuber Jazlyn Mychelle. After public episodes with former “wife” Yaya Mayweather plus a few exes and baby mamas this year, it looked like the Louisiana rapper was ready to settle into something steady before his latest updates. “She’s proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel,” he continued in a cryptic tweet that maybe letting on what she’s been going through because of him. Though known to be open and vulnerable in his lyrics, often turning his rocky romantic struggles into spitfire bars, the “Bandit” rapper is no saint himself.

The mother of NBA YoungBoy’s daughter, Kaylyn Marie Long, was injured in a 2019 shooting while out with him in Miami, and Yaya Mayweather was moved to violence after finding another woman in his home, facing a 100-year sentence over the stabbing incident. Despite all this and his toxic traits, Jazlyn seemed pumped about being booed up with the Baton Rouge star.

She shared how great they were getting along during his internet hiatus in an IG post just days ago. “I feel Kentrell has been living life in a different way without being on social media. In a way that make him feel stress free, live life more, and be with love ones. To watch him and be with him is the best part,” Jazlyn said.

His fans weighed in on his posts, tweeting their two cents although they’re just as divided on the matter. One fan said it’s all NBA YoungBoy’s fault—“Your energy very chaotic and unstable mentally,” while another wrote, “we noticed when you did the 10 things you can’t live without she definitely looked like she wasn’t feeling you but I like you.”

Is this the end of the road for the two, or could another hiatus fix him and his boo? Thoughts?

We noticed when you did the 10 things you can’t live without she definitely looked like she wasn’t feeling you but I like you ? — aililtopwife ? (@4klissa) July 24, 2020