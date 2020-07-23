Lil Baby Reacts To Kanye West Collab, T.I. Floats His Theory On Kanye’s Tweet

Lil Baby reacts to Kanye West tweet and T.I. floats his own theory on the collab fiasco.

Lil Baby says he was unaware that Kanye was trying to collaborate with him amid the “Jesus Is King” rapper’s mental breakdown on Twitter. Kanye West seems to be going through a lot at the moment as he gears up to release his new album Donda on Friday. During a Twitter rant earlier this week, Ye said… well, a lot of things, but in the midst of all the chaos, he mentioned that he’s been wanting to do a song with Lil Baby but to no avail. “Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” Kanye wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

After learning this, Lil Baby said he had no idea Kanye was reaching out to do a song because no one on his team told him. Imagine learning that one of the biggest rappers in the world has been trying to get on a record with you by hearing him say you don’t want to do it. Meanwhile, no one has ever run the idea by you. Taking to Twitter to clarify, the Atlanta rapper said, “Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song,” Lil Baby wrote. “That’s f***ed up.”

To be fair, Kanye said a lot of questionable things, and it would be irresponsible for us not to acknowledge the fact that there is a strong chance he doesn’t actually know that Lil Baby won’t do a song with him but was just saying that based on what he perceives. The rapper’s wife recently made a statement about his mental health, which he denounced, claiming that she did not have his permission to do so. While there are things that Ye has said recently that can be validated, it’s still best to take some of it with a grain of salt.

The good news is Lil Baby sounds like he would be up for the idea of doing a song with Kanye West. Would you be enthused about that collaborative track?

Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song ? that’s fucced up — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me ????? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 23, 2020

According to T.I., Kanye West came up with the tweet to call out Lil Baby on the spot and has likely never put in any request for a collaboration.