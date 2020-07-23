Foxy Brown Congratulates Nicki Minaj On Her Pregnancy, “Proud Of You Nic!”

Foxy Brown is congratulating Nicki Minaj on her pregnancy news.

Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty. The rapper dropped the bombshell news on Instagram by sharing several shots from her gorgeous pregnancy photoshoot. Among the celebrities that took to social media to send Nicki congratulatory messages and well wishes was OG female rapper Foxy Brown.

The iconic ’90s rapper took to Instagram to share several nostalgic photos of Nicki, including a couple from the baby mama shoot she so recently unveiled. In the caption, Foxy wrote, “@nickiminaj True we go at it like real sisters! Still ride hard AF tho, that TRINI BLOOD different! Damn near shed a tear for this! WATCH GOD FINALLY GOT YOUR GREATEST HIT! Tell the King thx for lovin’ my btch. Baby C got a NEW Baby Cuzzo f***ing proud of you Nic!”

Nicki and Foxy who are longtime friends, collaborated in 2018 on the former’s album Queen for the track “Coco Chanel” which peaked at No. 21 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart. In her post, Foxy Brown shared some vintage memorabilia of Minaj as a child, as well as a photo of the rapper with her husband.

The sentimental post also included a throwback of Nicki welcoming Foxy’s daughter to the world and a video of her once wishing her a happy birthday. “My Queen FOXY had her PRINCESS & she’s GORGEOUS!!!” Nicki wrote in an Instagram post from October 2017. “Aunty Nicki got you for LIFE!!! @foxybrown love you boo. Great phone call. Can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Now, as Foxy Brown said, her little girl is about to have a little cousin. Nicki has not announced her due date and likely wants to keep what she has left to herself. The two rappers having a baby within 3 years of each other must be pretty exciting for them as friends. Imagine these two kids growing up with iconic rap stars for parents. Check out the heartfelt post from Foxy Brown.