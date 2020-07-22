Meek Mill & Kim Kardashian Meeting At Waldorf Details Emerged

Meek Mill is dismissing the allegations that he had an affair with Kim Kardashian.

As Kanye West undergoes his bipolar episode, he has made a series of claims on his Twitter account that includes alleging that his wife has tried to lock him up and that she has had an affair with Meek Mill. The Philly rapper and Kim had a meeting last year in Los Angeles during which they discussed prison reform. In his tweeting tirade, Kanye condemned the reality star for attending the meeting, insinuating that something romantic has taken place. “Meek is my man and was respectful,” Ye wrote. “Kim was out of line.”

The Grammy Award winner revealed that he has been wanting to divorce his wife of 6 years ever since she had the meeting with the “Otherside of America” rapper at the Waldorf Astoria in LA, where they discussed justice reform, TMZ reported.

In response to his name being dragged into the Kimye mess, Meek Mill sent out a tweet that said, “s*** is cappp cmon…” Further information about the meeting actually shows that Kim and Meek were not even alone, but were joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai for their meeting which was held at the hotel’s restaurant.

Other reports have suggested that Kim is exploring the option of divorcing Kanye in light of his current behaviour which has involved revealing during his inaugural campaign rally that they had considered aborting their first child. The KKW Beauty founder did, however, release a statement on her IG Story in which she acknowledged her husband’s struggle with bipolar disorder and asked the public to treat him with compassion and empathy.