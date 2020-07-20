Big Sean Show Off His Gigantic Arms After Tribute To Naya Rivera

Big Sean show off his gigantic arms after paying tribute to his ex-fiancée, Glee actress Naya Rivera.

Big Sean haven’t missed a rep as he showcases his results from hitting the gym hard over the past year. Not only is he showcasing his ripped body, but he also remembers his late ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera in a touching tribute on IG. The “I Know” rapper began dating the actress in 2013, and they got engaged later that year. Sadly, the Detroit rhymer and Rivera parted ways six months after making the announcement in 2014. Their breakup was known to be a bad one noted by Naya’s admissions and Sean’s infamous diss track about Naya, “I Don’t F**k With You.” Regardless of the public breakup, Naya and Sean had no regrets about the time they shared.

On July 8th, the world stopped after Naya Rivera went missing after taking a rented pontoon boat out onto Laka Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey. He was found sleeping in the boat alone by another boater who alerted police. Josey informed officers that he and his mom were swimming in the lake when she boosted him into the boat, upon turning around she was gone. A vigilant search effort for Naya began while fans and family all around the world prayed for her to be found alive.

On the 5th day, police confirmed that her body had been located. Making the official announcement during a press conference on July 13th, investigators declared that Naya had tragically drowned. They noted that it could have been as a result of a strong current and the possibility of their boat drifting as it was unanchored. Naya’s dying act was saving her son, Josey, by using the last of the strength she could muster to lift him back onto their boat before sinking underwater.

Hearts broke the world over as many shared touching memories of the beloved actress and singer. Yesterday, Big Sean finally spoke about her passing for the first time since she was found. Sharing two beautiful photos of her, one alone and one with her son being snuggled in her arms, he began, “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero!”

Big Sean went on to call Naya’s actions to save her son, heroic, while expressing his appreciation for the time he spent with her.

Expressing his disbelief at her passing, he closed the tribute by stating, “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya.”

Some fans have since begun to attack Big Sean, citing his diss track for Naya. However, others quickly came to his defense, stating that Naya was okay with the song, fully embraced it, joked about it on numerous occasions, and performed it herself on the TV show Lip Sync Battle.

Our deepest sympathies go out to Naya’s family for their loss. Our prayers are with them and Sean during this difficult time.