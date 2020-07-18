K. Michelle Earns Moneybagg Yo’s Wrath, Says He Rented Lamborghini For Ari Fletcher

K. Michelle managed to earn the wrath of Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher when she accused him of stunting in rented Lamborghini.

A few weeks ago, K. Michelle was up in Tamar Braxton’s business as she revealed that the former co-host of The Real had not only had an affair but that it resulted in a showdown with her boo’s wife. According to the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, who has a frictional relationship with Tamar, the “Blind” singer had a romantic encounter with Jermaine Dupri’s dad, Michael Maudlin, while he was married, and an altercation with his now-ex-wife took place in an elevator. The allegations were confirmed by Da Brat, who is a close friend of Jermaine.

Now, K. Michelle appears to have gotten even further out of pocket — this time, with Moneybagg Yo as the target of her tea. When his lady, Ari Fletcher, turned 25 last week, the “Said Sum” rapper made sure she remembered reaching a quarter of a century with a white Lamborghini. The luxury vehicle is reported to have cost $100,000, which one of Moneybagg’s four baby mamas, Chyna Santana, thought was a hell of a lot to spend on someone you’ve been dating for only 9 months. Michelle has now added her own two cents worth via an Instagram Live video — although she pretended not to know that she was being streamed live.

“I could go up here with Moneybagg and tell him about his $100,000 that they finna show in his bank account today at 7 o’clock while he trying to be picky about some records when I done did s*** with Chris Brown and everything,” she said. She also claimed that she had turned down the rapper when he attempted to sleep with her.

Moneybagg Yo has since responded, calling her jealous while revealing that he doesn’t even know her or ever talked to her. He also denied ever asking her for some kitty, as she claimed in the video. “H*e, I don’t even know you,” the rapper said in a video on IG. “C’mon bruh, keep it real with yourself first… You know what’s goin’ on, mane. You know a n***a ain’t never said nothin’ to you, mane. Quit playin’ with me.”

As for the claims about the feature, Moneybagg Yo is making it clear that he gave her a price, and it’s up to her if she didn’t want it.

A few weeks ago, Ari Fletcher threatened a woman who called her man “Papi,” so K. Michelle might want to watch out.