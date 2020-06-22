Da Brat Confirms K. Michelle’s Claims About Tamar Braxton and Jermaine Dupri’s Dad

It seems there was some truth to K. Michelle’s claims about Tamar Braxton.

The years-long feud between the singers was reignited this past week over the possibility of a VERZUZ battle. Tamar was asked whether she would be interested in engaging in a music match-up with the woman whom she had forged an uneasy truce with. Her answer? Silence.

K. Michelle took that as a total slap in the face and her emotions got the better of her as she took to Instagram Live and called the “All the Way Home” singer a muppet — a term Tamar has been teased with in the past. The vitriol got worse, though, as K. Michelle declared that the former co-host of The Real had had an affair with Jermaine Dupri’s dad, Michael Maudlin, while he was married at the time.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star further alleged that a major confrontation had gone down between the wife and the mistress. While some may have thought that K. Michelle was just spreading rumors because she was bitter, a third party has now backed up the claims: Da Brat.

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer stated that the fight between the women occurred in an elevator and Da Brat, who is close with Jermaine, has now confirmed this. “I happened to be in that elevator,” she said on the radio. “The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened.” The remark was in reference to the infamous feud which took place between Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange in an elevator following the 2014 Met Gala.

Tamar has yet to respond to any of K. Michelle’s claims.