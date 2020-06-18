K. Michelle Eviscerate Tamar Braxton Accused Her Of Sleeping With Jermaine Dupri’s Dad

Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle have reignited their beef.

The beef between the singers began around 2012 after K. Michelle accused her ex of abusing her during their relationship. Although names were not mentioned initially, it was later revealed A&R of Jive Records, Memphitz, was the man in question. Tamar Braxton was a close friend of Memphitz’ wife at the time and alleged that the “Can’t Raise A Man” singer was lying about the abuse.

An intense feud ensued between the two women which included K. Michelle accusing Tamar of copying her style, and the latter accusing the former of bullying. It seemed as though a truce was called in 2015 when they performed together at that year’s BET Awards, but the beef has now been reignited.

When the “All the Way Home” artist refused to say whether she’d be willing to battle it out against her frenemy in a Verzuz battle online, K. Michelle hit Tamar where it hurt by calling her a muppet. The term may seem silly and not something to get that upset over, but it brought back memories of how people would bully Tamar by claiming that she looks like one of the Jim Henson creatures. K. Michelle’s tirade then got more fierce as she alleged that Miss Braxton had had an affair with a married man — Jermaine Dupri’s father, Michael Mauldin — and that it had lead to an altercation with the record producer’s wife in an elevator.

Tamar has yet to comment on the allegations made against her, but things could be about to get catty on social media.