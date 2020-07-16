Cardi B Defends Offset’s Belated Birthday $8000 Birkin Bag Gift To Kulture

Cardi B clapped back at critics of Offset’s gift to his baby girl Kulture.

Migos rapper Offset created a buzz on the Internet with his belated birthday gift to daughter Kulture of an $8,000 mini Birkin bag. The gesture has sent tongues wagging over the pair’s generous spending as critics contend that a child doesn’t need designer accessories. However, anyone who’s followed Cardi B and Offset’s relationship knows their lavish lifestyle from which the pair’s only child has never been excluded.

From his $300,000 Rolls Royce Wraith to six figures worth of custom jewels on her birthday, the two have always indulged each other’s expensive tastes, treating each other very well and sparing no expense when it comes to their baby girl. Cardi clapped back at the Birkin backlash in a video sending out a clear message to the critics-” If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid.”

Offset’s ladies showed out on the Gram yesterday as both Kulture and her “Bodak Yellow” hitmaking mom Cardi B were each seen with their very own custom styled Birkin bags. Retailing at anywhere from $8,000 – $500,000, the accessories are an A-lister favorite and are known to actually appreciate in value over time.

Cardi defended her husband in her response, adding that people would criticize anyway if her daughter wasn’t as decked out as she is. “If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. Kids only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets,” she said to the camera in her Chanel shades. “If I was looking like a bad b***h, expensive b***h, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s***. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match mommy.”

Our kids gotta March the fly . pic.twitter.com/o1P0eY8XGS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2020

It’s no secret she loves twinning in outfits with her daughter, from last year’s matching Moschino at Kulture’s first birthday party to the blue plaid Chanel suits the entire family wore at last week’s celebrations. Now the little diva has her own adorable pink tote that we got to watch her unwrap excitedly on Offset’s Instagram, which her doting dad captioned, “Late is better then never I Birkin my baby.”