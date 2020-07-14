Kanye West Poll Numbers Are Depressing, Drops Out Presidential Race

Kanye West’s presidential run poll numbers are in and they’re not looking too good, forcing him to dropped out the race.

Say what you will about Kanye West, but he’s riding the presidential bid wave for all it seems to be worth. Unfortunately, that’s not a lot according to a recently conducted poll, which indicates the fashion mogul and father of four has serious campaign ground to cover if he’s to be POTUS too. Despite the incomplete process and paperwork on his end, Ye remains committed—yet a poll of 2,000 registered voters indicates that West has gained only 2% since declaring his presidential bid. Joe Biden was in the lead in the national presidential poll with 48%, while Donald Trump trailed in second place with 40% of the votes.

Ye’s dismal numbers revealed by trusted consulting firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies only bolster what critics have claimed of his aspirations; they’re only a ploy to pull numbers of minority voters away from Biden, ultimately helping Trump. He claims to have denounced the latter in a Forbes interview, however, where he also revealed he’s anti-abortion, has no stance on taxes just yet, and is aiming for a Wakanda influenced management style if elected.

The survey was conducted on July 9, all while West has missed ballot deadlines, and the Republican and Democratic National Conventions where candidates are officially announced are set for next month. The pollsters’ first question excluded Kanye West, where respondents were asked who they would be voting for come November. Results showed that Joe Biden led President Trump 48 percent to 40 percent, while the third party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Howie Hawkins both had 1 percent.

The pollsters then followed up with “If Kanye West is on the ballot in your state in the Presidential Election on 3 November 2020, for whom will you vote?” In that portion of the poll, Biden was ahead of President Trump 48%-39%, while West and Jorgensen each gained 2% percent of the responses. Even though critics identify that Kanye’s presence in the race could hurt Biden’s chances, it seems true of the incumbent Republican too. He hasn’t responded to the low numbers, busily gathering the over 100, 000 signatures needed to be included in Florida’s ballot by tomorrow, July 15.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

One thing Kanye seemed to have enough of was celebrity support, but even that has taken a drastic turn. After yesterday’s social media firestorm, Chance the Rapper was mercilessly dragged for questioning the “two-party system’, what he saw as West’s “anti-Ye” vs pro-Biden critics and for generally taking the “Heartless” rapper seriously about his independent bid.

Chance The Rapper was adamant at first but then recognized the obvious error of his ways after his Twitter threads were endorsed by Terry Crews. He quickly apologized and backtracked, refusing to be ideologically associated with the actor known for his frequent foot-in-mouth moments on Twitter.

Ok sprinting down the hill now:

I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Kanye West’s campaign voting specialist, Steve Kramer, confirmed with NY Mag that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper has dropped out of the presidential race.

“He’s out,” said Kramer. “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today. I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”