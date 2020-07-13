Offset Is Cooking, Previews New Banger After Channeling Michael Jackson

Offset previews a new track with Drake on his IG Story that sounds fire.

Migos rapper Offset has teased a new track on his Instagram stories starring his custom made, diamond-encrusted, rainbow Rolex. Following a fun-filled weekend celebrating his youngest daughter Kulture’s birthday, the 34-year-old hitmaker headed back to the studio after wilding out with family and friends. The LOL! Doll themed sunset birthday party had plenty for the adults to do too, and both “Clout” rappers were seen getting down to some of their favorite tunes while their baby girl basked in her gifts and branded setup.

The weekend also saw him adding his two cents to the Pinkett-Smith-Alsina “entanglement” saga that’s lit the internet on fire these last few days, fending off trolls who’ve been after the “Hancock” actor since the shocking Red Table revelations.

The story clips don’t show the “Father of 4” crooner’s face, instead featuring the blinding gold drip of a colorful Rolex as the song blasts in the background. “Pity you fools like I’m Mister T/ He say that he rich that’s a mystery/ New deals come wit’ new mills come wit’ new bills unless you gon’ cash it out/ Smash or not , f**k round and see the R crash or not/ F**k roun’ and see the Kardash I’m hot /I keep a Mac cause I shoot on the spot/ Try do me bad we ain’t gon’ let that s**t fly,” he raps. Just hours before, Offset used his Instagram stories to come to Will Smith’s defense as the veteran actor was being roasted on social media by 50 Cent, Michael Blackson, Boosie Badazz and countless other users over his wife’s casually savage comments.

“Everybody on Will Smith not knowing he can hit all ya’ll ho** [No Cap],” he said playfully before telling fans not to “shoot the messenger.” The clips of Offset’s new track contain bar after bar on a bass-heavy hook but interestingly, the lines “We gon’ buy this s***, we never lease it/ f*** on your h** and she keep it a secret/ Hit her one time broke your heart all to pieces,” certainly won’t help matters much as more and more fans hear the track.

Though they were likely written long before the fiasco, the internet has been unstoppable in its twisting and repurposing of media for #Entanglementgate memes and material. Can’t wait to hear new music from Offset.