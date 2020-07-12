Offset Stan Will Smith And Push Back At Trolls Amid Red Table Talk

Offset is defending Will Smith from trolls after his Red Table Talk session with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith finally unfolded the red cloth of truth, when they discussed the previous allegations made by singer August Alsina nearly 2 weeks ago. Yes! We had an entanglement mentioned Jada, which is code for a relationship between the now 27-year-old singer and now 48-year-old actress and mother of 2. As you might have imagined, social media had a lovely time dissecting, commenting, and obviously trolling the parties involved in this now defunct, multi-million dollar love triangle.

One of the internet’s biggest trolls is none other than rapper 50 Cent. While his trolling has seemingly taken a backseat to other ventures such as executively producing Pop Smoke’s posthumous album or working with television networks to provide exciting new series, 50 Cent could not pass up on the chance to take a jab at ‘Big Willie.’

Ghanian actor and comedian Micheal Blackson, who is known for his head-on approach to comedy, also slid into Will Smith’s DM to query/clown Will on the recent revelation.

However, not everyone wanted to hop onto the bandwagon heading to troll town, and that’s where Migos member Offset hopped off. The father of 4 and husband of rapper Cardi B, decided to remind trolls of the power Will posses.

“Eveybody on Will Smith not knowing he can hit all ya’ll ho_s [No Cap],” he joked on his Instagram Stories, before asking his fans to not “shoot the messenger.”

Trolls immediately assumed that Offset was clearing his name in public because he was scared of losing his lovely and fun Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar to the official Bad Boy, Mike LOOOWRRYY. Furthermore, his call for peace in the comments was not observed by many, as he too picked up a savage trolling, with his near three years of marriage being used as ammunition.

“Offset need to pipe down like his Wife ain’t already ran through,” mentioned one user.

“I know he not talking. the mother of yo kids belong to da streets, on crip ni__a,” went another.

With such insults being thrown around, some fans have suggested that the Migos rapper should avoid getting further entangled in the Smith’s family affairs.